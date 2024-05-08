Kennametal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $19 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $515.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $522 million.

Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMT

