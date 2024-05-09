Kelly Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Thursday reported profit of $25.8 million in…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Thursday reported profit of $25.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 56 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

