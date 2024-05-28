JOYY: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported profit of $45.3 million in its first quarter.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported profit of $45.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.02 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $564.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $538 million to $569 million.

