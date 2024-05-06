J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $13.3 million.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $359.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341 million.

