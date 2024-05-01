JBT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.8 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $392.3 million in the period.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.