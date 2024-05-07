Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $162.1 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $162.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.80 to $8.10 per share.

