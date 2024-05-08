International Seaways: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $144.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $144.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The company posted revenue of $274.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249 million.

