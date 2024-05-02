Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
International Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 2:16 PM

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $97.3 million in its first quarter.

The Laredo, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.56 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBOC

