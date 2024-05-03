Interface: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported earnings of $14.2 million in its first quarter.…

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $289.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $345 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

