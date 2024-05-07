Inter Parfums: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $41…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $41 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $324 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.2 million.

Inter Parfums expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.5 billion.

