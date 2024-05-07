Intapp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $112 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $427 million to $428 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTA

