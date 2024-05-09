Inseego: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $45 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Inseego said it expects revenue in the range of $52 million to $56 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.