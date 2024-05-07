INNOVATE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Tuesday reported a loss…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $315.2 million in the period.

