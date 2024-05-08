Innergex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.7…

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $179.9 million in the period.

