Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 20

Bowhead Specialty – New York, 6.7 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol BOW. Business: Specialty property & casualty insurer.

Lirum Therapeutics – New York, 2.3 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LRTX. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing an in-licensed therapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

RF Acquisition II – Singapore, 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by EarlyBirdCapital/Revere Securities. Business: Blank check company targeting the deep tech sector in Asia.

Super Hi International Holding – Singapore, 2.7 million shares, priced at $19.56, managed by Morgan Stanley/Huatai Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HDL. Business: Operates hot pot restaurants under the Haidilao brand in the international market.<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.