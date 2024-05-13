Infinera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Monday reported earnings of $12.9 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Monday reported earnings of $12.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $453.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.2 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

