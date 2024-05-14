IHS Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.55 billion in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.55 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of $4.67. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $417.7 million in the period.

