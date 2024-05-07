ICU Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $566.7 million in the period.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $5.10 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

