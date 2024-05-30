Ibotta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.3 million in its first quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.3 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $82.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $83.5 million to $86.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBTA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.