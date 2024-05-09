Iamgold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $54.8 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $338.9 million in the period.

