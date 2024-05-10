I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Friday reported earnings of $1.9 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Friday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $94.5 million in the period.

I3 Verticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.49 to $1.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $380 million to $394 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIIV

