Hut 8: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Wednesday reported profit of $250.9 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $2.68 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $51.7 million in the period.

