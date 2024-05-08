HubSpot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.9 million. The…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.9 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $617.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $597.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.62 to $1.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $617 million to $619 million for the fiscal second quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.38 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion.

