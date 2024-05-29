HP: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $607 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $12.8 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 92 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.