How to Tell You Have a Hernia? Signs and Symptoms

A hernia occurs when an internal organ or other body part protrudes through the wall of muscle or tissue that…

A hernia occurs when an internal organ or other body part protrudes through the wall of muscle or tissue that typically contains it. In some cases, this protrusion can be seen or felt from the outside too, presenting similarly to a tumor. In contrast to a tumor, however, hernias are not cancerous and can often be asymptomatic.

As such, not all hernias require treatment and many people live healthy, active lives for years after developing a hernia. However, hernias do not go away on their own. So, if and when symptoms or pain occur, it can be a signal for you to talk to your doctor about next steps for treatment. Painful hernias will typically need surgical repair.

Below, learn about common hernia symptoms, and which ones doctors say indicate you may need treatment.

Types of Hernias

There are several types of hernias, which can vary in their symptom presentation.

Common types of hernias include:

— Inguinal hernia: the most common type of hernia. They occur when your bowel protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles.

— Incisional hernia: a common side effect of abdominal surgery. It occurs when tissue juts through a scar or incision from a previous abdominal surgery, like an appendectomy.

— Umbilical hernia: typically congenital. It occurs when part of the intestine pushes out through or near the belly button.

— Hiatal hernia: another common type of hernia. It happens when the opening in your diaphragm widens and the upper part of your stomach bulges through the large muscle separating your abdomen and chest.

Hernia Symptoms

Perhaps the most common hernia symptoms is a painless bulge — despite what you might read online.

Dr. Tracey Childs, a board-certified colorectal surgeon and the chief of surgery at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, says that sensationalized reports have led many people to incorrectly assume that hernia bulges are painful and gory.

“When you look on the internet, it shows intestines pooching out, which is what scares everybody,” Childs says. “But the vast majority of hernias overwhelmingly do not contain intestines. The hernia bulge itself contains some fat and some fluid from the abdominal wall.”

Still, hernia formation and symptoms can vary from person to person — and from one hernia type to another.

Inguinal hernia symptoms

Inguinal hernias are the most common type of hernias among men and women. They are more common in biological males than biological females due to the structure of the groin region, Childs says. For this type of hernia in particular, a painless bulge anywhere in the abdominal or groin area is the most common symptom.

Some bulges may be constantly visible, whereas others may be more noticeable under certain conditions than others — such as straining to go to the bathroom or during intense exercise. At times, these bulges can become uncomfortable or painful.

Inguinal hernias can also become more problematic if they grow to be incarcerated. An incarcerated hernia occurs when the protruding tissue gets stuck in a position and cannot be pushed back in. This is not exclusive to inguinal hernias, and other hernias can also become incarcerated. In an inguinal hernia, an incarcerated hernia may block activity of some other bodily systems, like the digestive system.

Some people with incarcerated hernias may experience symptoms like:

— Tenderness around the hernia

— Abdominal pain

— Bloating

— Nausea

— Vomiting

— Constipation

Incisional hernia symptoms

Incisional hernias are hernias that occur after and are related to abdominal surgery. People with incisional hernias may experience symptoms similar to those of an inguinal hernia, like a bulge. Not all incisional hernias require treatment, but research shows that incisional hernias can get bigger over time, so people who do not undergo a procedure right away may still need one later on.

Some symptoms of an incisional hernia include:

— A bulge or protrusion near the abdomen or site of your incision

— A bulge or protrusion that is more noticeable when you stand and cough

— Nausea or vomiting

— Constipation

— Fever

— Rapid heart rate

If you experience the above symptoms or notice a hernia-like bulge after abdominal surgery, it can be smart to make an appointment to see your doctor. They will be able to asses if the hernia is negatively impacting your body — or the results of your recent surgery — and if so, guide you in next steps.

Umbilical hernia symptoms

Umbilical hernias are a common type of hernia that many people might not know they have. Also known as “outies,” these refer to a hernia in the belly button area. Umbilical hernias tend not to produce symptoms other than a small bulge that makes the belly button poke outward instead of cave in.

“Some people have had outies their whole life and never knew that they ever had (a hernia),” Childs says. “They are cosmetic for the most part; they’re usually very small.”

Hiatal hernia symptoms

A hiatal hernia is a diaphragmatic hernia where the stomach bulges through — rather than out of — the diaphragm. In comparison with people with other types of hernias, people with hiatal hernias may be less likely to notice a large bulge jutting from their body.

Dr. Babak Firoozi, a board-certified gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, explains that hiatal hernias occur when an abnormally large opening separates the esophagus from the stomach, allowing the stomach to “herniate, or slide up and down, into the chest.”

While it may not offer you a hallmark hernia bump, hiatal hernias can come with unique symptoms that can alert you of your condition. Some hiatal hernia symptoms include:

— Intense gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, symptoms

— Frequent regurgitation

— Chronic cough or sore throat

GERD is a disease that impacts the upper digestive tract and its ability to process food. In a healthy digestive system, food travels down the esophagus and into the stomach. But in a stomach with GERD, some food can come back up. This can lead to symptoms like heartburn and regurgitation, which is when food comes back up after eating. The stomach-esophagus disconnect caused by a hiatal hernia can create or exacerbate GERD symptoms, Firoozi says.

“They would probably have reflux that is a little harder to treat, or they may be more dependent on medication,” Firoozi adds.

One GERD symptom that people with a hiatal hernia may experience intensely is regurgitation. Firoozi says patients with hiatal hernias often say that they will “regurgitate very easily — just by bending over.”

Some hiatal hernias can be managed with medications and lifestyle interventions similar to those used for GERD — like using proton pump inhibitors and not eating large meals before bed. However, like other types of hernias, a hiatal hernia can’t heal itself. So if symptoms feel unmanageable, it’s a good idea to get a doctor’s opinion on next steps.

Hernia Diagnosis

Many hernias are diagnosed by a physical examination and patient-doctor conversation about symptoms, Childs says. Diagnoses do not need to be made by a specialist and can be given by general practitioners, she adds.

Some doctors may conduct additional tests, like MRIs, CT scans or ultrasounds, to get a more exact visualization of the issue. Blood tests may at times be administered to check for any infection risks from an incarcerated hernia. For hiatal hernias, an endoscopy — a procedure where providers insert a tiny camera into a person’s upper digestive tract — can be used to diagnose the hernia.

Hernia Treatment

“There’s no reason to fix a hernia unless it’s impacting your quality of life,” Childs says. A hernia that impacts someone’s quality of life could be one that is uncomfortable or painful, she adds.

A hernia may become uncomfortable if it grows too large or becomes incarcerated. In some cases, incarcerated hernias can also turn into strangulated hernias, which are incarcerated hernias that cut off the blood supply. Strangulated hernias can produce sudden pain and are considered surgical emergencies.

“The word strangulation is not a good thing,” Childs says.

The silver lining is that if you are experiencing a strangulated hernia, your body will alert you of your situation.

“That’s not a subtle — that’s not a thing that will happen and you don’t know it,” Child says.

She adds that other types of incarcerated hernias may not need surgery, so long as they don’t hurt or bother you — but that any “acute” changes in symptoms or pain are signs to go to the emergency room.

Hernia surgery

If necessary, hernia surgery options include:

— Open surgery involves a cut made into the body at the location of the hernia. In this procedure, the protruding tissue is set back in place and the weakened muscle wall is stitched back together.

— Laparoscopic surgery is similar to open surgery. However, instead of a cut outside the groin or abdomen, tiny incisions are made. These smaller incisions allow the surgeon to insert surgical tools to complete the repair.

— Robotic hernia repair is also performed with small incisions. With this type of procedure, the surgeon handles surgical instruments from a console in the operating room. Robotic surgery can be used for some smaller hernias or weak areas, and can also be performed to reconstruct the abdominal wall.

Some providers combine techniques for improved accuracy. For example, Childs says she uses robotic-assisted laparoscopic hernia repair, which uses wrist instrumentation and 3D high definition visualization, allowing her to more precisely and less invasively close the hernia sac.

Surgical treatment options for hiatal hernias are different than those in the abdominal region. For hiatal hernias, the recommended surgery is f, a procedure in which a surgeon wraps the upper part of the stomach around the lower esophagus to get rid of the gap and reduce symptoms.

