How to Evaluate Law School Externships, Study Away and Study Abroad Programs

If you choose the right law school program, you will hopefully join a campus where you feel at home as you encounter peers, professors, classes and activities that fit your interests.

That said, once you have made it through the tough first year of a J.D. program and realize you still have two years to go, you may find yourself more than ready for a change of scenery.

If the first law school summer doesn’t scratch that itch, consider spending some time off campus through an externship, study abroad or study away program.

More law schools than ever are offering such opportunities, ranging from a for-credit externship in a local law office to a semester overseas engaged in international and comparative law.

Whether you are an applicant seeking a law school that offers such opportunities or a current student weighing these options, here are four questions to consider in assessing off-campus programs:

— Is the program well established?

— Is academic credit available?

— Are any opportunities unavailable off-campus?

— How will the program support your career goals?

Is the Program Well Established?

Some off-campus opportunities are deeply integrated into law school curricula. For example, Northeastern University School of Law in Massachusetts requires second- and third-year students to practice law off campus through its unique “co-op” program. Washburn University School of Law in Kansas offers a Third Year Anywhere program through which students can work under attorney supervision anywhere in the world while taking Washburn Law classes online.

Not all off-campus opportunities benefit from strong institutional support, however. Some may be new and experimental; others may exist more on paper than in reality. Staff turnover, changes in funding or university policies around travel can hinder participation.

Don’t assume that every program listed on a school’s website is active. If in doubt, ask admissions officers or current students about such programs and how you could participate.

Is Academic Credit Available?

Receiving school credit while off campus should be a hallmark of a strong externship or study away opportunity. After all, it would be a shame to fall off track to graduate just because of a life-changing externship experience.

Unfortunately, law students sometimes complain about administrative roadblocks that make it difficult to earn credit off campus. While the American Bar Association has relaxed such requirements in recent years, universities and state bars may set stricter rules.

Make sure you understand the rules around such programs before committing, so that you can earn credit and graduate on time with your peers.

Are Any Opportunities Unavailable Off-Campus?

Before straying too far from campus, make sure you know what you’re missing out on, besides your friends back home.

For example, can off-campus students participate in on-campus recruitment? Can they take part in law reviews and journals?

If a certain class or legal clinic is crucial to your goals, consider completing it while on campus before taking time away. You never know if it may become unavailable in the future, due to the retirement of the supervising professor, for example.

How Will the Program Support Your Career Goals?

It can be tempting to choose an off-campus program in an exciting location you’ve always wanted to visit. But treating this option like a vacation may mean missing out on more mundane opportunities that can give you a leg up on finding a job after graduation.

For example, if you were not able to choose a law school in a location where you hope to work, consider using an off-campus opportunity to build connections within that legal market.

This is one reason why dozens of law schools offer students the chance to spend a semester engaging in federal law and policy in Washington, D.C. The nation’s capital is a key legal job center that attracts graduates from law schools nationwide.

If you’re interested in working internationally, the chance to spend a semester in Rome or Hong Kong may be invaluable. But if you’re just doing it for the warm weather and delicious food, consider the tradeoffs.

