Home Depot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.6 billion.…

Listen now to WTOP News

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.6 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.61 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $36.42 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.