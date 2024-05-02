Hologic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $169.9 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $169.9 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $992.5 million to $1.01 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.02 to $4.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $4 billion to $4.05 billion.

