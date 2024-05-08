HF Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $314.7 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $314.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $7.03 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DINO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DINO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.