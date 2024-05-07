Heron Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.5 million.

