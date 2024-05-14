Here are the locations that Red Lobster is closing in the US

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than…

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states — cutting back on Red Lobster’s presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.

Here’s a look at which locations will be closing.

Alabama

Auburn

Decatur

California

Redding

Rohnert Park

Sacramento

San Diego

Torrance

Colorado

Denver

Lakewood

Lone Tree

Wheat Ridge

Florida

Altamonte Springs

Gainesville

Hialeah

Largo

Orlando

Georgia

Athens

Roswell

Dublin

Idaho

Lewiston

Illinois

Bloomingdale

Danville

Indiana

Indianapolis

Elkhart

Iowa

Council Bluffs

Waterloo

Maryland

Gaithersburg

Columbia

Silver Spring

Laurel

Michigan

Fort

Gratiot

Mississippi

D’lberville

New York

Amherst

Kingston

Rochester

New Jersey

Ledgewood

North Dakota

Grand Forks

Oklahoma

Lawton

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach

Texas

Lake Jackson

Long View

San Antonio

Virginia

Colonial Heights

Williamsburg

Newport News

Washington

Silverdale

Wisconsin

Wauwatosa

La Crosse

