Henry Schein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.16 per share.

