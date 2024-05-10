MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
HEI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 2:14 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Friday reported profit of $42.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $897.2 million in the period.

_____

