Haynes International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.5 million.

