Hawkins: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $223 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.4 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $919.2 million.

