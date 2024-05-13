Harrow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

