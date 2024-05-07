Hannon Armstrong: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $123 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $105.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $41.9 million.

