Hamilton Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $128.3 million in the period.

