Haemonetics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.4 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $343.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.6 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.75 per share.

