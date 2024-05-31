Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White…

WASHINGTON (AP) — —

ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York; Scott Anderson, director of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency’s operations in Gaza.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

