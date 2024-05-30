Guess: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Thursday reported profit of $13 million in its…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Thursday reported profit of $13 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $591.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 47 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $3 per share.

