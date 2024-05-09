Guardant Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $115 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.5 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $675 million to $685 million.

