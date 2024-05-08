Griffon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported net income of $64.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported net income of $64.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $672.9 million in the period.

Griffon expects full-year revenue of $2.65 billion.

