Great Ajax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Friday reported a loss of $74 million in its first quarter.

The Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of $2.41 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $15.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $3.68. A year ago, they were trading at $6.02.

