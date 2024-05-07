Grand Canyon Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported profit of $68 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported profit of $68 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $2.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $274.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Grand Canyon Education said it expects revenue in the range of $222 million to $224 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $7.35 to $7.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.