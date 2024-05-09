Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was up 3.75 cents at $6.1975 a bushel; May corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.4275 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 3.75 cents at $6.1975 a bushel; May corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.4275 a bushel, May oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.95 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 20 cents at $11.9205 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was down .52 cent at $1.7595 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $2.3865 a pound; while May lean hogs declined .55 cent at $.9197 a pound.

