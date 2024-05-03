Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Grains mixed, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 3:48 PM

Wheat for May was up 19.50 cents at $6.06 a bushel; May corn rose 5 cents at $4.47 a bushel, May oats was up 8 cents at $3.96 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 11.75 cents at $12.0175 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.7660 a pound; May feeder cattle dropped .25 cent at $2.4335 a pound; while May lean hogs lost .65 cent at $.9242 a pound.

