Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was up 19.50 cents at $6.06 a bushel; May corn rose 5 cents at $4.47 a bushel, May oats was up 8 cents at $3.96 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 11.75 cents at $12.0175 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.7660 a pound; May feeder cattle dropped .25 cent at $2.4335 a pound; while May lean hogs lost .65 cent at $.9242 a pound.

