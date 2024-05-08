Grains mixed and Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. lost 4.25 cents at $6.3075 a bushel; May corn was off 9.25 cents at $4.47 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 3.75 cents at $3.9775 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 15.75 cents at $12.24 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down .48 cent at $1.7772 a pound; May feeder cattle dropped .05 cent at $2.4195 a pound; May lean hogs fell .35 cent at $.9247 a pound.

