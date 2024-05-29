Grains mixed and Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early frading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early frading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off 4.75 cents at $7.01 a bushel; Jul. corn lost .75 cent at $4.6150 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 2.50 cents at $3.7725 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 8.25 cents at $12.2175 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.8422 a pound; Aug feeder cattle was up 1.58 cents at $2.6435 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose .52 cent at $.9422 a pound.

